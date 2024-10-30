The I-69 business loop bridge is preparing to open back up this week

According to MDOT, this bridge will extend to 37 feet.

Watch the video above to learn about I-69 business loop bridge preparing to open

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MDOT is preparing to open the I-69 business loop bridge over the Battle Creek River. having it closed has made it a difficult commute for neighbors, however, that will soon be over.

Here are photos of the 103-year-old well-traveled bridge, and it's close to its new facelift in Charlotte being finished.

"It's going to make it, much easier commute than it's been," Eaton County resident Terry Lowe said.

According to MDOT, this bridge was 27 feet wide and when the project finishes this week it will extend to 37 feet. the goal is to make it easier for semi-trucks to drive through. the state paid for the project, which was nearly 3 million dollars. But during construction, the bridge being closed has made it more difficult to for some in my neighborhood to drive where they need to go.

Anne Towns Cantine Hospice Thrift store is near the bridge. Manager Tena Werstein says the bridge back open, will mean business will come back.

"Yes much better, people I'm sure will be excited that they can drive through now," Tena Werstein thrift store manager said.

I showed you Tena's concerns about the detours back in July. She said it hurt business at the store. But now, she's happy for those detours to end.

"Anxious to see everyone else that hasn't been in comeback in," Tena Werstein thrift store manager said.

Other employees echoed that same message.

"looking forward to it being open," Eaton County resident Terry Lowe said.

MDOT tells me for the first time since June 17th. the bridge will open this week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook