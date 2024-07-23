The I-69 business loop bridge being closed has made it a tough commute for a local business.

The 103-year-old well-traveled bridge is getting a facelift in Charlotte.

Watch the video above to learn about the construction woes in Charlotte

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Charlotte on south Cochran round, MDOT has closed the I-69 business loop bridge over the Battle Creek River. And it has made it harder for residents to travel around town.

The 103-year-old well-traveled bridge is getting a facelift in Charlotte. According to MDOT, this bridge was 27 feet wide and when the project is done it will extend to 37 feet. Reconstructed thanks to a 2.85-million-dollar project.

"The detours are a little bit of a pain it is kind of a hassle," Tena Werstein thrift store manager said.

Anne Towns Cantine Hospice Thrift Store manager Tena Werstein says the construction has made business stagnant.

"It's slow right now for us," Tena Werstein thrift store manager said.

Other employees echoed that same message.

"This has added extra mileage to their attempts to visit loved ones and the thrift store," Angel Pedelty Director of Anne Towns Cantine Hospice Thrift Store said.

Charlotte city leaders tell me while construction can make it harder to get around, some pain is the price of progress.

"Takes a lot of patience by everyone, but the city we are keyed on public safety of course," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Tena believes having signs up on the road can make it easier for all drivers, especially ones who aren't familiar with the area.

"It would be nice if they could put detours signs up, some easy backroads signs to get to 50 and into town," Tena Werstein thrift store manager said

Mdot tells me the project will be complete on October 25th .

