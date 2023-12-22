The Horner woolen mills building has been vacant and crumbling for years

With the recent vacancy it would cost fortune

The former site of the Horner woolen mills, stands vacant and crumbling

The former site of the Horner woolen mills, stands vacant and crumbling. Now, after years of discussion, the city finally has plans for the site.

The Horner mill building has been a staple for more than 100 years in Eaton Rapids and with the recent vacancy it would cost fortune.

"When it was originally built it was woolen mill, many people from Eaton Rapids, even current people who have lived here a long time, probably have some tie to that property,"

Eaton rapids mayor Pam Colestock says the Horner mill building has been vacant for the last 15 years, and the current owners mill street LLC a investment group from Utah has failed rehabilitate the property.

"The current owners have not done anything with the property, they do pay the taxes on it the city has tried to work with them, regarding property maintenance and bringing the property up to code,"

Accroding to the mayor mill street LLC was awarded 650,000 dollar from grant from the state. In the summer of 2023 which was revoked December 1st.

"The owners did not comply with the grant stipulations of providing a development plan, to the state because the state is willing to give you the money but they just want to know, what you would like to do with the property, they never complied,"

Colestock believes now is the best time to demolish the building.

"To redevelop or rebuild it, the structures are very bad the foundations are very bad, it really just needs to be demolished,"

"But it's time to move forward, and get that area cleaned up, so we can move forward in a better direction for the whole city,"

The mayor says it would cost around three million dollar for demolition and say the city hopes to have a plan for the site in 2024.

