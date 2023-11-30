CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Grand army of the republic museum in Eaton Rapids, is getting ready to open back up Saturday. I got a sneak peek inside.

The Grand army of the republic first became a museum here in downtown Eaton Rapids in 2013.

Now, they've added to their collection and are ready to reveal new civil war artifacts of soldiers who fought in the civil war from Michigan.

These items were donated to the museum from families of civil war vets throughout the state.

The museum opens at 10-am Saturday, December 2.

