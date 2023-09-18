The Grand Army of the republic memorial hall museum in Eaton Rapids is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Museum president Chris Allen has been here all 10 years

"The focus is on the museum and the memory and what the veterans did for us," Grand Army of the republic memorial hall museum president Chris Allen said.

Museum president Chris Allen told me that this anniversary is special for the community and him personally.

I learned that he's been with the museum since it opened 10 years ago, and has seen a decade of transformation.

"I walked into a empty building now we have over 10,000 artifacts,"

If you're not familiar with this, here's a little backstory. The Grand Amy of the republic was an organization created by union veterans of the civil war.

Hundreds of posts were formed here in Michigan, but this museum is the only one in our state exclusively dedicated to the memorial of union vets and the organization they founded.

The 10 year anniversary is this Sunday at the GAR memorial museum 224 main st. downtown Eaton Rapids.

