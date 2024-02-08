The General Federation Of Women's Club has been serving the community for several decades.

Charlotte seniors have a chance to win scholarship funds for college.

The General Federation Of Women's Club has been serving the community for several decades. One woman tells me it's her mission to help the next generation of Charlotte high school students go to college.

"It's what life is about, is giving back. I don't think you can be truly happy if you aren't giving back to others," Charlotte native and lifelong resident Jane Fortino said.

Charlotte native and lifelong resident Jane Fortino, tells me that through her work with the General Federation Of Women's Club, she gets the chance to affect the next generation's life with opportunities she didn't have growing up.

"When I was going to school I went to the bank and got a loan, I also had some grants and worked in the summer and worked during the college year as well,"

The criteria for winning the scholarship, which is $1,000 is based on a student's volunteer hours in the community. The major they'll be studying in college, as well as writing a 500 word essay on why they deserve this scholarship.

"A lot of emphasis is placed on effort and leadership, not necessarily a grade point average, so we encourage everyone to apply,"

"When they are rewarded we send the funds directly to the college,"

In addition to the 1,000 dollar scholarship, there will also be a drawing for two random winners to receive $500.00 scholarships. the link to apply for the scholarships is on our fox 47 news website.

Applications need to be submitted by March 22nd and the winners will be named May 22nd.

http://www.gfwc-charlotte.com.

