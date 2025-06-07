The future of Chicken coops in Charlotte is uncertain.

I caught up with one of our neighbors who wants chickens to stay so she can help our neighbors in need.

Charlotte neighbor Christi Olney tells me her love for chickens has grown because of her family and how it can help other neighbors.

"There really important they teach my kids responsibility, they come out and collect eggs with me, they help feed and water them, they play with them," Charlotte neighbor Christi Olney said.

However, there is an ordinance that restricts how many people can have coops; only 10 permits are currently allowed within the city limits. Those with permits can have a coop with up to six chickens. Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis is not in favor of extending the permits.

"More than willing to allow the 10 permits to be now, in terms of extending them no," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

"As a council, I think we have to look at other things; I'm not in favor of extending the permits for individuals; I don't think they add to the neighborhoods," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said.

Mayor Lewis believes it could cause problems for residents.

"I'm very concerned about neighbor to neighbor, in some cities where this has occurred, it's been actual problems, when their chicken coop becomes next door to it," Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis said

However, Olney doesn't believe many problems will come out of having more coops.

"Having coops and chicken runs for them, I don't see an issue, I clean my coop; there are methods you can keep it from smelling," Charlotte neighbor Christi Olney said.

"My kids fell in love with them, they love all animals, I don't see the point in being against people owning chickens," Charlotte neighbor Christi Olney said.

Mayor Lewis tells me that the possible permit expansion talk will continue on Monday at the city council meeting. And a decision could be made then.

