The former Northwestern Elementary School in Eaton Rapids will turn into an apartment building

Former Northwestern Elementary School in Eaton Rapids will turn into an apartment building.

I've talked with neighbors in the past in Eaton Rapids who have had a hard time finding a home. But Aaron Tobias wants to help.

Watch the story below to learn about the new project at Northwestern Elementary School.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here inside Northwestern Elementary School in Eaton Rapids that's been closed for over a decade but now there is a bright future ahead as this place will turn into an apartment building.

"We had some difficult times in Michigan with the housing market," Owner of Century Construction Aaron Tobias said.

Tobias owns Century Construction out of Lansing. I talked with him about his plan to turn the old Northwestern Elementary School in Eaton Rapids into an apartment building with almost 30 units.

"I saw a lot of opportunities for buildings, and heavier construction buildings to be repurposed into something new," Owner of Century Construction Aaron Tobias said.

Tobias recently started the project.

"It was a perfect location because they had a need for housing as a lot of places do," Owner of Century Construction Aaron Tobias said.

Eaton Rapids Building and Zoning Offical LeRoy Hummel tells me that families with children who end up moving into this former school can make memories because of what's close by.

"Especially with the park out back," Building and Zoning Offical LeRoy Hummel said.

Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock couldn't meet for an interview but gave me this statement.

"We are so excited for this project at the former Northwestern school. This will bring life and value back into this historic neighborhood and we are proud that Century Construction chose Eaton Rapids for this important housing project".

Tobias tells me the project could start as early as the end of this year. rental rates for the apartments haven't yet been decided.

