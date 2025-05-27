CHARLOTTE, Mich — I met with the Eaton Rapids Police Chief, Larry Weeks, to see if anything different would happen with his staff.



The Eaton Rapids police department is ready to help surrounding municipalities if necessary.

Back on May 6th, residents in Eaton County voted down a public safety millage.



I'm here at the Eaton Rapids police department, where I caught up with the police chief to find out if they will have more road patrols with the failed public safety millage earlier this month.

Back on May 6th, residents in Eaton County voted down a public safety millage, which led to the sheriff's office road patrol being cut from 6 in the evening to midnight.

"The city police department is staffed as is, we will continue to do the same work as before in the same matter," Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks said.

Weeks tells me things will be normal in Eaton Rapids, nothing will happen with staffing; however, are they ready to step up if surrounding municipalities need assistance.

"The challenge creates is the surrounding townships, that will have more limited services, we may be called upon more to respond in those emergency cases, that's something we will have to evaluate moving forward," Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks said.

While the cuts in the Eaton County sheriff's office will happen soon, County Communications Director Logan Bailey gave me this statement addressing law enforcement's future in the area.

"The Eaton County Sheriff's Office took over half of all law enforcement calls last year, nearly 31,000. Other police agencies, including Eaton Rapids, will have to fill that gap," County Communications Director Logan Bailey said.

However, for Weeks and his staff they will be ready to help as needed.

"I suspect we may be contacted more frequently to provide services to those areas in emergency situations; we are making some decisions on how we will approach those," Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Weeks said.

