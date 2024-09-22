The Eaton Rapids Medical Center received has national recognition

The Eaton Rapids Medical Center has received national recognition

The center received the 2024 Clinical Distinction Award from Restorix Health.

The Eaton Rapids Medical Center. A spot right here in our community that received big recognition for its work to improve the health of our neighbors.

"It's exciting, not only just for us, but for our patients too," Eaton Rapids Medical Center employee Cailee Sanchez said.

A national award coming right to our backyard.

"It's great it proves to our community that we provide evidence-based practice in wound care," Chief Nursing Officer Brad Simons said.

These are exciting days at the Eaton Rapids Medical Center, which received the 2024 Clinical Distinction Award from Restorix Health.

Officials say it's a culmination of the hard work every day for the team that's still relatively new to the community.

"Have only been open for a little over a year, so really starting this service line from the ground up, being able to get the award in the first year of having the clinic open is huge," Chief Nursing Officer Brad Simons said

The award centered around some key benchmarks, including Days to Heal.

Medical center leaders say the National Benchmark is 32 Median Days. Here at Eaton Rapids Medical Center. It's 21.

But that's not all.

"We like to hit 90 percent wound healing, we have hit 97.7 percent," Eaton Rapids Medical Center employee Cailee Sanchez said.

Eaton Rapids native and employee Cailee Sanchez tells me it was a team effort to accomplish this goal and the ability to help others makes it a special moment

"The success we have these people have been dealing with Charcot wounds for several years, they come in and we can finally get them closed up, and they back to their normal life," Eaton Rapids Medical Center employee Cailee Sanchez said.

The clinic will begin treating patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.

