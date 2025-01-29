The Eaton Rapids Library is set to offer the Vita program

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For one of my neighbors, having to get new brakes. Is connected to getting her taxes done.It all has to do with that tax refund. She's able to get her taxes done for free, and I'm showing you how some of my other neighbors can, too.

Meet Eaton Rapids neighbor Megan Crawford. She tells me she paid $800 last week to get new brakes.

"Repairs are not cheap on any vehicle I drive. a truck, unfortunately, repairs a little more," Eaton Rapids resident Megan Crawford said.

And just like most of my neighbors can relate to car expenses, most can also relate to filing and paying taxes. With that in mind, the Eaton Rapids Library is set to offer what's called the Vita program. That's short for volunteer income tax assistance.

"Free tax prep services for households earning up to $67,000," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton told me that free tax service can be beneficial for neighbors who are looking to save money.

"People can get their taxes done for free, huge relief on their financial burdens or sure, taxes are expensive to get done," Eaton Rapids Library Director Bryonna Barton said.

And Crawford plans to use the program.

"It's just beneficial because everything has gone up in cost," Eaton Rapids resident Megan Crawford said.

"If you can save a tax prepare cost which is anywhere from 150 to 300 plus dollars for your taxes is worth it," Eaton Rapids resident Megan Crawford said.

And as a mom, she qualifies for the federal child tax credit of $2,000 per year. And with the vita program, she's getting free help to make sure she sees that money.

"$2,000 dollars can be a home repair," Eaton Rapids resident Megan Crawford said.

The Vita program starts this Friday at the Eaton Rapids Library, going from from 10 in the morning to 2. there will be another session every month through April. Here is the link on how to apply.

https://form.jotform.com/250125771807052

