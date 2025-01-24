The Eaton Rapids Fire Department has been short-staffed for nearly a decade.

McNutt says their current staff is 17, for a full staff, they would need 24.

Watch the video above to learn how the Fire Department is struggling to become fully staffed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Eaton Rapids Fire Department has only one full-time employee. The rest of the staff are volunteer-based, and this station hasn't received a volunteer firefighter in almost a year as you can see the training room is empty.

"Going on for seven-eight years," Eaton Rapids fire Chief Roger McNutt said.

Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger McNutt tells me the Eaton Rapids Fire Department has gone nearly a decade without a full staff. And it's taking a toll on the department.

"When I first got on, 40-something years ago, we had a waiting list, most of the departments had a waiting list, it just doesn't happen anymore," Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger Mcnutt said.

McNutt says their current staff is 17, for a full staff, they would need 24. other staff members told me they believe there's a lack of interest in being a firefighter among younger generations.

"The volunteer aspect of fire fighting has gone away with the newer generations," Eaton Rapids Fire Lieutenant David Hendon said.

McNutt says one way they've tried to recruit volunteers is by posting on social media.

"Put notices out on Facebook, we got an electric sign out front, we put out there, it doesn't work that," Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger Mcnutt said.

But it hasn't worked. And I found numbers that show Eaton Rapids is not alone.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, back in 1986. There were more than 800,000 volunteer firefighters nationwide. But in 2020, that number had fallen to about 675,000.

That's about a 15 percent decline. Eaton Rapids Fire Lieutenant David Hendon talked with me about the need for more people to step up.

"Everybody needs volunteer firefighters," Eaton Rapids Fire Lieutenant David Hendon said.

I learned about this issue while I was covering a different story in Eaton Rapids. That was when the police department was able to get fully staffed, but the police chief told me that the fire department was still struggling with staffing.

So, I reached out to McNutt. he also told me that even though they're short-staffed, they're still ready to respond to calls and be there to help.

If you'd like to volunteer, here is the information to contact the department (517) 663-8118.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook