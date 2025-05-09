CHARLOTTE, Mich — CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Lots of uncertainty here in Eaton County following the failed safety millage earlier this week.

The Eaton County prosecutor's office could see changes in its department.

Watch the video below to see the Eaton County prosecutor address the failed millage.

Officials tell me cuts will be made soon, and the Eaton County prosecutor's office could see changes in their department.

"So I been down two attorneys and two legal assistants for almost a year," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is concerned about the future after Tuesday's no vote on the public safety millage in Eaton County, now the future of the prosecutor's office being fully staffed is uncertain.

"So everyone has been working harder than what you would expect them to be, but they had to because we didn't have a full staff," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

"Now we are permanently in that position, because I expect those positions will be gone and potentially others," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd said.

This is a topic we have been covering since the first failed millage back in November. With the failed millage this time around, big public safety decisions will have to be made. One such example is that there will no longer be a road patrol from 6 pm to midnight.

Lloyd says that they will now have to make a decision on what cases to take on.

"Retail frauds are not violent crimes, and while important and a very serious thing to me, we have an economic crime unit here in Eaton County, we will have to decide do we have the manpower to bring those cases forward," Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Llyod said.

What is your reaction to Doug Lloyd's response to retail frauds?

"It's very concerning, especially with being a property owner and a parent in Charlotte, not only working out here sometimes you need a police officer to show up and calm the situation before it becomes a violent crime," Harbor Farms employee Mandi Bergau said.

Charlotte neighbor and Harbor Farmz employee Mandi Berga tells me she is worried about the future of the safety in town and will take extra precautions.

"Had a conversation with my fiancé about getting my concealed carry because I do have children and I am home alone sometimes," Harbor Farms employee Mandi Bergau said.

