Tyger Fullerton has a vision that can save more lives.

The Eaton County fire training committee members of all 13 fire departments are coming together to provide realistic fire training, for current and new members, to provide firefighter safety and protect the community.

"Not only for the current staff we have, but new firefighters that's one of the biggest problems giving new firefighters experience before we put them in the real world," Charlotte assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Charlotte assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton tells me the lack of a live fire training center in Eaton County has been an issue for several years. The staff is looking for a facility for fire fighters who have finished fire school and need additional training.

"The idea behind it, that it's a non combustible structure and there is mini safety features in place to not get somebody hurt in the learning environment,"

"To give them that real life experience is very difficult and to have a facility to do it, is really the key factor there,"

Tyger says the cost to build the facility for the live training would be around $900,000. The fire department is currently looking for funds to build the facility, and is seeking help from the community to reach its goal.

