The Eaton County Expo will begin on Saturday

The Eaton County Expo is an event where businesses can connect with neighbors from around the community.

The Eaton County Expo will begin on Saturday. I got a sneak preview inside and caught up with businesses that are excited about what the event brings to the community. Tammey Wine is the organizer of the Eaton County Expo.

"You're going to see a lot of your friends, neighbors, relatives, not just from Charlotte but all over Eaton County," Eaton County Expo organizer Tammey Wine said.

"It's a lot of resources and a lot of fun,"

Eaton County Expo organizer Tammey Wine said.

I stopped by the Cruise Planner Organization and met Cindy Miller who says she loves to travel and is excited to connect with others over the weekend to help fulfill their travel dreams.

"I love to travel, and it is my retirement job," Cruise Planner Cindy Miller said.

"I love meeting and greeting people and talking about their travel ideas, places they want to go, and things they want to do," Cruise Planner Cindy Miller said

The Eaton County Expo is a free event.

I will be at the Eaton County Expo Saturday morning. don't miss our event called "Let's Talk" on Saturday from noon to two. we invite you to tell us your story ideas and let us know about the most important issues you're seeing in your neighborhood. we look forward to meeting you.

