The Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club is preparing for its first event since the fall.

It's been nearly five months since fire ripped through the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club, in Potterville.

Watch the video above to learn about the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's been nearly five months since fire ripped through the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club, in Potterville. The Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club has bounced back on its feet and is preparing for its first event since the fall.

On Christmas Day the club suffered severe damage from a fire, with most of the damage occurring inside the building. However, club members are rising from the ashes and returning to help their community this weekend.

"We were contacted by Windsor Township, for a cleanup the roadways event this weekend...third annual cleanup event locally, it gives us an opportunity to give back to the community that's helped us out so much," Diamondbacks member Jeff Lutz said.

We all know the saying "what you go through grows you." Lutz is proud of the brotherhood they have built at the club, and getting through what they tell me was the toughest challenge yet.

"It's real great to be a Diamondback right now you know we keep pushing forward. We are survivors and will survive this, we're just gonna be better than ever," Lutz said.

"It's awesome to be back here. I mean there ain't nothing like the big house, everybody loves it," Diamondbacks member Robert Usher said.

I reached out to the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Department. They tell me the investigation is still open as they await the report from their arson team. That's when they can make a determination. As for Jeff and the rest of the Diamondbacks, they are happy to have come a long way but still aren't where they want to be just quite yet.

"We made great progress on the clubhouse, but we have a lot more progress before we can use the inside of our clubhouse," Lutz said.

The Diamondbacks will be in Windsor Charter Township this Saturday for the third annual Community Clean-Up to button up the roadways for the community.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook