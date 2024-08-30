The Courthouse Square Museum is looking to add its first-ever elevator this year

The Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte is looking to add its first-ever elevator this year.

In 1885, they opened their doors. Now, they are preparing to build an elevator to help people get around.

Watch the video above to learn about the new elevator

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte is the site of many events around the year. They are now looking to add an elevator to help anyone who needs it, be able to better enjoy the museum.

"There are artifacts in this room from World War 1, World War 2," Charlotte resident Robert Phillips said.

He visits the Courthouse Museum in Charlotte four times a week.

"Retired eight years ago," Charlotte resident Robert Phillips said.

And part of the past here is *personal for him. He's donated photos to the museum, which opened back in 1885.

But looking toward the future, the hope is that a new elevator will help people including Robert, better be able to see the entire museum.

"One of the big things is several veterans including Dick Trumley, who donated a lot of materials to the military room, and they're unable to get here and see their own stuff," Robert Phillips said.

Courthouse Museum staff member Julie Kimmer says the new elevator at the museum will cost a half million dollars. So far, they're raised almost 80 percent of that, mostly through donations. Kimmer hopes fundraising will them get the rest of the money they need, so more people will be able to see all that's shown here.

"Folks that have donated things over the years or folks that have come into see the museum and they can't traverse all these stairs," Courthouse Museum staff member Julie Kimmer said

If you like to donate you can call the Courthouse museum at 517-543-6999.

