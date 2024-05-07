The Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte is looking to add its first-ever elevator this year

The Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte wants to add its first-ever elevator this year.

To accommodate our elderly neighbors.

The Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte is the site of many weddings and festivals year-round. They are now looking to add an elevator for the first time to accommodate our elderly neighbors.

Rod Weaver who has worked at the Courthouse Museum for several years tells me the museum needs $500,000 to be able to fund an elevator; they currently have $340,000 and they believe they can raise the rest before the end of the year, but they need the community's help,

"We have needed an elevator for many years, it's interfered with the mobility of senior citizens on getting upstairs to see all of our exhibits," Courthouse Square museum staff member Rod Weaver said.

A project that has been in talks for years, Rod showed me where they plan to put the new elevator.

"This is an architectural rendering of where the elevator would be on the north side of the building, kind of wedged in between our storage garage and the1885 courthouse,” Weaver said.

Courthouse Museum staff member Julie Kimmer tells me this new elevator will be a game changer and accommodate more than just the elderly.

"Also we have a lot of young people, we have school groups in Grand Ledge and Charlotte that have children that have disabilities, that have mobility challenges. We’re looking forward to giving it new life and adding an elevator right in this spot, it will be by far the easiest on the building,” Kimmer said.

The staff members tell me when the new elevator is installed it will be a great opportunity not only in the building, but will attract more people in Charlotte to check out the great history within these walls.

