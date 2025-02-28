The Courthouse Square Museum expects first-ever elevator this spring

The Courthouse Square Museum expecting its first-ever elevator this spring.

Staff member Juile Kimmer tells me the goal is $500,000

We have been following this topic for months The Courthouse Square Museum here in Charlotte is getting close to adding an elevator this spring to accommodate all of our neighbors, I caught up with a staff member to see when the finished product will be done.

"We're about $62,000 short of that, enormous progress," Courthouse Museum staff member Julie Kimmer said.

In 1885, they opened their doors. Now, the Courthouse Square Museum is preparing to build an elevator to help more neighbors make their way around the building.

"There are many events that we don't book, many weddings, parties, cause they can't get their family members up the stairs," Courthouse Museum staff member Julie Kimmer said.

Staff member Juile Kimmer tells me the goal is $500,000. they have about 10 percent remaining before they reach that goal. Fellow staff member Rod Weaver tells me there's a big demand for this addition.

"We needed an elevator for many years, it's interfered with the mobility of senior citizens," Courthouse Museum staff member Rod Weaver said.

Kimmer says most of the money they've raised has come from donations. Kimmer hopes fundraising will them get the rest of the money they need, so more people will be able to see all that's shown here.

"There are people that have donated for years, items to the museum that have never seen their items on display, we're super excited about finally about to get those folks upstairs," Courthouse Museum staff member Julie Kimmer said.

If you like to donate you can call the Courthouse Museum at 517-543-6999.

