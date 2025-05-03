The cost of youth sports is creating challenges for parents.

A survey commissioned by Good Sports says 75% of families have considered removing their child from an activity because of costs.

Watch the video above to learn about the rising cost in youth sports.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Families across the country are feeling the financial pressure of youth sports. A survey commissioned by Good Sports says 75% of families have considered removing their child from an activity because of costs. I caught up with parents in my neighborhood on how they are managing the rising cost.

"What we have tried to do as a family is just really prioritize what our child want and what they're most interested in," Eaton County resident Nic Kronberg said.

"The sports gives us so much happiness, watching them play, and do, there passion, we just find a way to make it work because we know it can get costly," Eaton County resident Ana Jaurez said.

Eaton County resident Ana Jaurez tells me her 10-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter participate in one sport each because of the rising cost year after year, her son playing football and her daughter a cheerleader.

"Definitely they have to choose which one they like more, because we can't afford to do all of them," Eaton County resident Ana Jaurez said.

I also met Eaton County neighbor Nic Kronberg, who is the head coach for the JV baseball team at Charlotte High School, and he says they rely on community donations to help with funds like cleats and gloves.

"It's about relying on the community as much as you can, been very fortunate with our fundraiser efforts at our high school level," Eaton County resident Nic Kronberg said.

According to Good Sports, 95 percent of parents agree that children benefit from playing sports. However, for Jaurez, she echoed a similar message on how fundraising and volunteering go a long way in helping make sure all kids in sports are accommodated.

"We all volunteer, because without the volunteers, it can't happen, we need people to volunteer for the clock and hold the flags, it's a great community and everyone pitches in with that," Eaton County resident Ana Jaurez said.

