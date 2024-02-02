The corner of Main and Hamlin street in Eaton Rapids intersection has been an issue for over a year.

Residents don't feel safe walking back and forth.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The corner of Main and Hamlin street in Eaton Rapids intersection has been an issue for over a year. Residents don't feel safe walking back and forth. I caught up with mayor Pam Colestock and she tells me what the city plans to do next to fix the issue.

"One of the issues that has come up multiple times with our residents is the crosswalk," Eaton Rapids mayor Pam Colestock said.

Mayor Colestock says there's a lot of traffic in the area of main street.

"Which is M99 a state highway they don't always slow down or stop,"

Colestock says residents have voiced concerns about the problem and there now is a path to a solution. The city has reached an agreement with M-dot to make some changes.

"They have actually agreed to help us, and get us different signage that will have flashing yellow lights on top of the sign,"

Pam tells me with M-dot should have the new signage before the year is over to make it safe for everyone in the community.

