The Charlotte fire department was amazingly able to save a person's life earlier this week.

”Vehicles with that much damage, however the difference with this one is there was a live person still inside," Assistant fire chief Tyger Fullerton said.

On Bellevue highway in Charlotte, there is broken glass everywhere because, earlier this week their was a car accident but, thanks to the efforts of the Charlotte Fire Department they were amazingly able to save the driver’s life.

”Charlotte Fire Department along with Eaton area EMS, Eaton County sheriffs office where dispatch to a car versus tree accident on Bellevue highway down in Brooke field township,”

Assistant fire chief Tyger Fullerton and the Charlotte Fire Department were first responders to a car versus tree accident.

”Initial reports the car was wrapped around the tree and they could not see the occupant inside,”

That’s when firefighters went to work, using the tools freeing the victim with the jaws of life.

"That’s the difference we just don’t see that very often anymore and it takes a lot of teamwork experience and tools themselves,”

Firefighters worked for more than 20 minutes to free the victim, who was survival flight to sparrow hospital in Lansing.

”This department along with all departments around Eaton County, have made a lot of differences with car accidents themselves,"

As we find out more information about the victim of this accident stay with us on our fox 47 news website.

