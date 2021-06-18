Watch
The belltower at First Congregational of Charlotte catches on fire after getting hit by lightning

Courtesy of Beau Johnson
Minor fire at a church in Charlotte
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 08:56:45-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A minor fire broke out at First Congregational of Charlotte after getting hit by lightning Friday morning.

The fire was at the peak of the belltower, and according to the fire chief, Tyger Fullerton, there was nobody at the building.

First Congregational of Charotte

The fire department got the call around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The Charlotte fire department, Eaton area EMS, and the Charlotte Police were on the scene.

Minor fire at First Congregational of Charlotte

