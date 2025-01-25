The animal control building in Charlotte hasn't been renovated in 40 years.

if it's not fixed soon it could be a problem for the animals.

Watch the video below to learn how the building can be fixed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In the animal control building in Charlotte, the county sheriff says these dogs need a safer building. County officials tell me it hasn't been renovated in 40 years, but that could change.

It's a look inside the Eaton County animal control building.

"Our building can comfortably hold 12 to 14, medium to large size dogs," Eaton County animal county Kristy Grinold said.

But animal control staff member Kristy Grinold says. The building has not been upgraded in nearly 4 decades, and if it's not fixed soon it could be a problem for the animals.

"The drain system is getting old it's failing, sooner or later there will be such a problem that the whole system is going to fail, when that happens, we can't house animals and keep them safe," Eaton County Animal County Kristy Grinold said.

Back in November, I covered a countywide tax vote that neighbors voted down here in Eaton County. Some of the money from that proposal would have paid for upgrades at the county animal control building.

Now officials are trying something different. There's a public safety millage on the upcoming May ballot. And I learned that if it passes, some of the money will go toward upgrades at the animal control building.

"We have a ventilation system nearly impossible to maintain," Eaton County Animal County Kristy Grinold said.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says if the millage passes in May, the average property taxpayer would pay an extra 12 dollars per month. That's lower than what the November ballot question would have cost, which was 18 dollars a month.

"The public safety encompasses the sheriff's office, which I am in control of animal control, so it with fall under the public safety mileage," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

Ultimately it will be up to our neighbors to decide when they vote in May. In the time between now and then, count on me as your neighborhood reporter, to highlight the public safety millage and where neighbors stand on the issue.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook