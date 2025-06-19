CHARLOTTE, Mich — Meet Charlotte neighbor Wes Pettinger, who tells me coming to the Charlotte bluegrass festival has been his passion since the early 70s



The 53rd annual Bluegrass Festival is being held here at the Eaton County fairgrounds.

Wes Pettinger has been coming to the bluegrass festival has been his passion since the early 70s.

The 53rd annual Bluegrass Festival is being held here at the Eaton County fairgrounds.

I had the chance to listen to some of the musicians play as they prepared for their performance.

"This place has all kinds of history and legacy. People have met here and got married," Charlotte neighbor, Wes Pettinger, said.

"The family atmosphere, we have kids from infants to 90-year-olds," Charlotte neighbor Wes Pettinger said.

Country artist Johnathan Dillion has been playing music all his life, and this melody is more than just a song."

"Oh yeah, for sure, it's a big family reunion," Country artist Johnathan Dillion said.

However, Pettinger believes music creates everlasting bonds.

"Oh absolutely, it's an intimacy of a different kind, with people playing music, we have beginners of kids saying, hey dad, I want a guitar, to people who have played for years, that are basically semi-professional,"

With a big headline like Country legend Billy Strings performing this weekend, Pettinger believes this will bring a big economic boost to the city.

"It's amazing, what it's going to do for the local community and businesses, and revenue," Charlotte neighbor Wes Pettinger said.

The Bluegrass festival will continue Friday and Saturday here at the fairgrounds.

