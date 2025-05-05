The 4th annual PROM 4 U held at Hidden Creek Farms

Grand Ledge High School hosted its fourth annual sensory-friendly prom, “Prom 4 U,” at Hidden Creek Farms on Sunday.

The event was designed to support students with special needs by offering a more comfortable environment, including low lighting, headphones, and a quiet room.

Organizer Crystal Quintanilla-Howard says the goal is to ensure every student feels seen, heard, and included.

