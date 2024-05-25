The 45th annual Cristo Rey Fiesta event was held in Lansing.

Which Celebrates Hispanic Culture, many of our neighbors came out and enjoyed music, food, and games.

On a day that felt more like mid-summer. The organizers tell me this is only the beginning of a busy Latino festival season celebrating all aspects of their community.

"We have authentic homemade food, we have great music, we have vendors, we have beverages of different types," Vincent Richardson Reverend of Cristo Rey Church said.

"It's great to continue this great tradition, and share the gift of our culture with the community here at Cristo Rey," Vincent Richardson Reverend of Cristo Rey Church said.

Hundreds came out to enjoy everything this event had to offer. However, this weekend has a deeper purpose for the members of the Cristo Rey Church.

"Well it's a fundraiser for the church it's our main fundraiser for the year, it's helps us pay the debt and allows us to help the community," Cristo Rey Fiesta event coordinator Guillermo Lopez said.

"We support Saint Vincent Depaul with housing and furniture," Cristo Rey Fiesta event coordinator Guillermo Lopez said.

The Cristo Rey Fiesta continues Sunday, with organizers having something special planned for those who have served our Country.

"We're gonna have a salute to veterans, we invite all veterans to be with and be honored," Cristo Rey Fiesta event coordinator Guillermo Lopez said.

