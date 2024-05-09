Teen parenthood may be rare, but it does happen across our neighborhoods.

The Pregnancy Center of Eaton County is helping teens deal with the pressure of parenthood.

In Eaton County, state data estimates there were 80 pregnancies among females ages 15 to 19 in 2022. That led to 42 live births, 11 miscarriages, and 27 abortions.

Thursday I visited the Pregnancy Center of Eaton County, to see how they help these teens deal with the pressure of parenthood.

"I came here because I lost everything when I moved to Charlotte." Eaton County neighbor Danielle Husby said.

32-year-old Danielle Husby is an Eaton County neighbor who is currently expecting and finding help at this pregnancy center.

"To have that support is nice, cause it's non-judgmental. We're always asked, 'Is there something you need prayer for?" This is a safe place." Husby said.

Many others who come into the pregnancy center are far younger and find a place that provides education and resources like free ultrasounds.

"But we are seeing a lot of young teens coming in, sometimes with their mom, really needing support and help," Nancy Kujawa said

Nancy is the Director of the Pregnancy Center of Eaton County.

"Helping them get a good start with their babies and to get the supplies that they need, because they don't have a lot of money," Kujawa said.

Michigan is a state where abortions are legal and many Michigan families support that right. We know some women face complex circumstances, and in the state, 30-thousand abortions were reported in 2022.

But here, the pregnancy center takes a different approach and tries to encourage teens to continue forward...

"So we just try to encourage, let them know all the support, and Charlotte's really good, Eaton County is great with support for young families," Kujawa said.

