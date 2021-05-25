Summer Concerts on the Square starts next Thursday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Summer Concerts on the Square in Charlotte kicks off June 3 and runs every Thursday until Aug. 19.

This year the event is a twelve-week series which is the longest they ever had.

A local band comes in every Thursday and performs on the courthouse lawn in downtown during the series.

Some of the bands that will be performing are Sea Cruisers, Laurie & The Lefties, and EZY Street Band.

The concerts at the free family-friendly event start at 6:30 p.m. and usually wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

"The night of, so Thursday in Charlotte is full of excitement and activity. So we do have these concerts on the lawn. We also have a really active farmers market on Thursday nights," said Courtney Mead, the executive director of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. "And then just last year, we launched a cruise through where individuals will come in, it's not technically a car show, but they drive through town in their cool cars."

In the past, the event would typically bring in about 150 to 200 people each week.

