Summer concert series kicks off in Charlotte with some favorite local artists

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The summer concert series has kicked off in Charlotte with a chance to see some of your favorite local artists perform live.

"All of these concerts are sponsored by our local businesses and organizations here in town, so I call them and arrange everything, so everyone knows which week they're playing and what band they're sponsoring, so everyone can participate," said Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Director Courtney Mead.

Charlotte Chamber of Commerce volunteer Tammey Wine loves events like these because it brings a smile to everyone's faces in the city.

"I love being able to see people come out, and especially on those concerts, we have a couple that's been coming since Courtney and I have been attending them," said Wine.

There's something for everyone with the variety of groups performing. Mead said she likes switching it up.

"I like to mix in some new ones as well to keep it fresh, but to cover all of the genres, which is important for the attendance that comes and the community they like to see that variety," Mead said.

These concerts are also a chance to meet more people and be involved in the community.

"Meeting people and seeing new people by attending year after year, you get to know some of the people not necessarily their name, but you recognize if their missing," Mead said.

This event can make anyone smile.

"We also have people that are in wheelchairs and it's real accessible for them, to get out there, and you will see them dancing around in their wheelchair, " Mead said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook