Study shows Americans reading less for pleasure, local bookstore and library respond

A study from the University of Florida and University College London found that daily reading for pleasure in the United States has declined by more than 40% over the last 20 years. Researchers say the drop is dramatic and could have long-term consequences for learning and health.

"I think people are less likely these days, because of all the screens, games and activities people do online, people aren't exposed to books as much, so we try to bring people in and expose them to books more," Owner of Cozy Corner bookstore Jennifer Davis said.

Davis tells me they have a different approach to help neighbors try to find a book they want.

"Also we offer lots of other things here other than books, that bring people in and kind of expose people to reading and conversations, like painting classes, yoga classes all those different type of things to being around reading," Owner of Cozy Corner bookstore Jennifer Davis said.

Local libraries are also ready to help people get reading, whether they're holding a paper book or not.

"We offer our patrons both Libby and Hooplow which are apps they can download on their phone, and check ebooks out for free to the library," Charlotte Library assistant director Jessica Bigelow said.

Bigelow also encourages different formats for busy adults.

"We also encourage adults that listening to audio books is just the same as reading, you can listen to audio books while you're doing the chores, while you're watching the kids and that counts as reading," Charlotte Library assistant director Jessica Bigelow said.

Davis is confident that she can help neighbors find a book that they're happy to spend time reading.

"Usually just causally conversation asking people what they like, and talking to them, how they don't or do enjoy reading, and help them find something they do enjoy," Owner of Cozy Corner bookstore Jennifer Davis said.

