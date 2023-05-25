Studio Marketplace makes it's grand opening in downtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — What an exciting time to be an Charlotte resident. Studio Marketplace had it's grand opening Thursday.

"It's goosebumps, even when little parts where being done, I was super excited about it," Melissa Randall, owner of Studio Marketplace, said.

When searching for a place to start her business, Randall fell in love with the vibes she felt from the Charlotte community.

"I went out and looked and discovered and networked, and the community here has been so great as well," she said.

And now with a location on Lovett Street, her new store will focus on women's clothing and accessories.

She hopes those items and her mission can make a difference for the people of Charlotte.

"I'm new to Charlotte, only have three years, part of my mission is personal growth and leadership development and empowering women," said Randall.

