Spotlight performing arts studio is teaching kids the fundamentals of music

Spotlight performing arts studio owner Morgan Englehart was born and raised right here in Charlotte.

The sounds of music are ringing through downtown Charlotte.

"Music is healing, it can be therapeutic, it can be educational."

And she thought of the perfect way to bring that message and melody back to her hometown.

"I just want all these kids in Charlotte and the surrounding communities to experience that,"

This year Morgan opened spotlight performing arts studio, a new spot in Charlotte that gives lessons to kids.

"We offer classes actually as little as infants, so we are really excited to offer an infant and me and caregiver class, music should be explored at birth,"

And research has shown that early exposure to music, has some significant benefits on child development. Including, early language development, improved mood and emotional regulation, improved memory and concentration and self-confidence and self-esteem.

Morgan hopes this store can bring those benefits to this neighborhood in Charlotte.

"I realized how important it was for me to share that with all the kids here and that was my way of giving back to the community, that supported me throughout my years growing up here."

And Morgan hopes her store will not only teach music skills but the life tools to shape Charlotte into a better neighborhood.

