Soaring temperatures have our neighbors ready to stay hydrated at the Blue Grass Festival.

Mid-Michigan neighbor Rachel Doebler has been going to the blue festival all her life.

I'm back at the county fairgrounds, where thousands of neighbors are enjoying live music at the bluegrass festival. But while they're enjoying the music, the temps are heating up. I talked to neighbors to see how they're beating the heat and how you can stay safe.

"One word, I guess, water," Blue Grass Festival attendee Brad Campbell said.

"Yes, we bought three cases of water, big cases," Mid-Michigan Neighbor Rachel Doebler said.

Mid-Michigan neighbor Rachel Doebler has literally been going to the blue festival all her life, as this is the 53rd year for the festival, she is 53 herself, and tells me from past experiences with the heat, she has family and friends keep extra water

"We have a lot of family out here, a lot of friends, so everybody supplies each other," Mid-Michigan Neighbor Rachel Doebler said.

Other neighbors like Brad Campbell echoed a similar message.

"I got my water, I'm starting early," Brad Campbell said.

I wanted to take a deeper dive for my neighbors and get advice on what to do in this heat while being outside, and I was provided this statement from the Charlotte Fire Department.

"Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty, and avoid caffeine or alcohol, which can dehydrate you. Stay indoors during peak heat hours, and use fans or air conditioning. If you don't have AC, find a public facility or cooling center."

However, for Doebler, while it's been a weekend of fun, she wants to make sure our older neighbors are being looked after.

"We all make sure, especially the older community, we make sure they are hydrated and we keep an eye on them," Mid-Michigan Neighbor Rachel Doebler said.

Even with the hot weather, you can still come to the bluegrass festival at the Eaton County fairgrounds for a weekend full of fun and fiddles.