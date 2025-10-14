Small Charlotte diner navigates new Michigan labor laws with community support

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A small family-owned restaurant in Charlotte is finding ways to adapt to Michigan's new labor requirements while maintaining the close-knit community atmosphere that defines the business.

It’s My Place Diner is more than a restaurant—owner Debbie Henzie builds community with her regulars.

New laws on paid sick leave and wage hikes could have negative impacts on small businesses like hers, says the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Community support and resilience have helped her stay open and keep prices steady.

My Place Diner, owned by Debbie Henzie, serves as more than just a restaurant for its regular customers who have become like family over the years.

"We're just a small community restaurant. A lot of regulars," Henzie said. "If they don't show up, you worry because they're not here."

Henzie focuses on taking care of her customers by "making sure they can socialize and know they're eating for the day."

However, when I spoke with Henzie in February, she expressed concerns about new Michigan labor laws that took effect this year. The state now requires businesses with fewer than 10 employees to provide five days of paid sick time annually. Previously, small businesses like hers had no such requirement.

Additionally, the minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to more than $8 over the next three years.

"These are things that, because I am such a small restaurant, are going to put a huge impact on me, and it could, in reality, it could mean that I'll eventually have to shut down because of it," Henzie said at the time.

When I returned to check on the business, Henzie described the challenges but also the community support that helped her through.

"It was crazy, it was hard, but we were creative, and the customers did whatever they could to help support us," Henzie said.

The Small Business Association of Michigan has also stepped in to provide assistance during the transition.

"We're trying to make it as easy as possible, but unfortunately, it's still hard," said CEO Brian Calley.

Calley emphasized the importance of helping businesses adapt because "they are the economic infrastructure of the community."

Despite the new requirements, My Place Diner has managed to keep prices relatively stable. The $7 hamburger and $4 egg and toast that were available in February remain at about the same price point.

Henzie expressed gratitude for the community support that has helped her business survive the transition.

"Thank you. Not just for me for all of the other small businesses," Henzie said. "We love having you as our customers, and we all want to thank you for that."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

