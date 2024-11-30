'Small Business Saturday' in Charlotte was held at Beach Market.

A snowy Saturday, but that didn't stop local businesses from encouraging neighbors to shop locally.

I'm here in downtown Charlotte for Small Business Saturday. With several businesses and plenty of pop-up vendors, local shoppers can find many things on their lists this holiday season.

"This is the biggest day of the year for us," Local business owner Melissa Randall said.

"I just started this business this year, it's called Blessed Valley Kiddoos, I have four goats I use their milk to make soup, "Local business owner Mercy Potter said.

And giving to those in need is also a focus here.

"Studio Marketplace the corner market and the pantry are sponsoring these trees to raise money for families in need," Local business owner Melissa Randall said.

Studio Marketplace owner Melissa Randall says they are trying to make the holidays a little brighter for people in need.

"Sometimes we're in the Hussle and Bussle as business owners, we forget that there are others out there in need, and need a helping hand," Local business owner Melissa Randall said.

"Important to do that this time of year especially," Local business owner Melissa Randall said.

For information on how to help, you can call Studio Marketplace and email Melissa Randall. Down below is the contact information.

(616) 818-5980 email studiohope48813@gmail.com

