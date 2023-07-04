SIREN/Eaton Shelter needs help after someone stole funds from the organization

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The SIREN/Eaton Shelter is in need of some help after someone stole funds from them. The organization helps domestic violence survivors and people experiencing homelessness.

"We started a GoFundMe. Our goal is $300,000. Right now, we are just shy of $3,000. We came up with that dollar amount because that's what we figure it will take to get us thought the next several months, while the investigation is being completed," said Outreach Coordinator Tracie Socey.

Socey says the GoFundMe is important because it will be a while before those missing funds are given back.

"Our insurance company cannot reimburse any funds until the investigation is complete. In order to keep services going, that's what we figure we need," she said.

Socey said when they find the exact amount that was taken, they will take the next step.

"They assigned a forensic accountant, so they are working together to come up with the dollar amount. Then, we will be pressing charges at that point," she said.

As a place for the unhoused population and domestic violence survivors, it hits home for Socey.

"It's personal for me. I've been in a situation where I dealt with domestic violence, and it feels good to see people be given a second chance. When that's happening people tend to feel hopeless, that they have no where to turn we give them that hope," she said.

Even in a bad situation, Socey believes this has brought the staff closer together having a shoulder to lean on.

"It's really brought everyone together. I think it made us work more as a team. We all have the same goal in mind, and that's to continue services without interruption," Socey said.

