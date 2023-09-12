Siren Eaton shelter got the gift they have been waiting for, a grant for $500,000

State senator Sarah Anthony helped make the grant possible.

Siren Eaton shelter got the gift they have been waiting for, a grant for $500,000 to help from the funds that were stolen back in May.

"We're excited because our doors will be able to stay open, and staff is moving forward, nothing has changed from day one, just trying to keep a positive attitude," Siren Eaton shelter coordinator Tracie Socey said.

It's been an up and down year at the Siren Eaton shelter. The organization that helps domestic violence survivors and people experiencing homelessness, needed some help.

"Last year, siren was able to serve, 1,325 people, with almost half of them being children,"

But that mission to serve was challenged when funds were stolen from the organization.

"It honestly was watching the news, often times the media can be a really powerful tool, to lift up issues that,"

State senator Sarah Anthony helped make the grant possible. And leaders here say it will go a long way in rebuilding the present and setting them up for a bright future.

"We are hoping to rebuild our general fund to support operational expenses to cover any potential grant repayments and to reopen investment accounts to insure all the needs are met,"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook