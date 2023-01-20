CharlotteRising encourages residents to sip back and relax at annual wine walk

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — CharlotteRising hosted an annual wine walk Thursday to help promote local businesses.

CharlotteRising Director Annie Williams shared that, although this is her first time hosting the event, she has been overwhelmed by its success.

"Main Street is a phenomenal program for us, where it helps us to drive business into town and gives us great resources for different events like this," said Williams.

Williams stated that her main goal was to introduce mid-Michigan residents to developing business in Charlotte like Sidestreets Deli, a restaurant located in the heart of downtown Charlotte run by Rose McNamara and her husband Dave.

"We tried not to do the same as what everybody else did. So, a little bit of variety for everyone to try," said McNamara.

Of the participants that entered Sidestreets during the wine walk, McNamara said the vast majority were new customers.

"All-new faces. Everyone I’ve seen so far has been new faces," said McNamara.

