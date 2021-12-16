Watch
NeighborhoodsCharlotte - Eaton Rapids

Actions

Shelter in place issued for Charlotte due to a threat

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:07 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 07:07:39-05

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — According to an alert from Eaton County 911 residence in the area of South Sheldon between Henry Street and John Street in Charlotte are asked to shelter in place due to a threat.

FOX47 News reached out to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office for more information but no new information available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cali Montana

Cali Montana

2:27 PM, Jan 20, 2021

Charlotte & Eaton Rapids

Neighborhood Reporter

Cali Montana

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter