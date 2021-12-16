Shelter in place issued for Charlotte due to a threat

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — According to an alert from Eaton County 911 residence in the area of South Sheldon between Henry Street and John Street in Charlotte are asked to shelter in place due to a threat.

FOX47 News reached out to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office for more information but no new information available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook