Eaton County first responders suit up for shop with a hero.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Eaton County first responders suited up this week for Shop with a Hero.

"We've been doing this for years now, it's an annual event. It's a great time to be out with the children shopping. We take three children from each school, we have 11 elementary schools that participate," said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich.

More than 30 children in the Eaton County School System got the opportunity to shop with a hero and receive a holiday meal courtesy of the Charlotte Meijer.

"It's really like the whole community coming together to give back. We're giving them a 150 dollar gift card to shop, after that they are going to get some basket, where the holiday meal will be in there," said store director Tibor Hantal.

For the first responders and volunteers the joyful noise of children's laughter is the only reward they need.

"When you see the smile on the kids faces that we could make this happen, and that the heroes are coming to help us and make this happen, that means a lot for kids, means more than what money can even buy," said Hantal

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook