Roth ID Tag Aims to Keep Families Safe in Emergencies.

I'm here outside of the Eaton Rapids Fire Department. Where I caught up with the Fire chief about the importance of a new tool that can help keep my neighbors safe if there's an emergency.

The Roth ID tag Identification System is an information tag that can be attached to a child's car seat. In the event of an emergency, the tag pulls from the car seat and becomes an emergency identification wristband. The goal of the tag is In the event of an emergency, the removable strip can be detached from the tag and used as an emergency medical wristband by first responders. This reduces the risk of misinformation or loss of information in chaotic emergencies.

"I think it's super important because any moms who have kids in their car, anyone really if you are in a reck and unable to speak and need someone to speak for your child, and police can't do that if they don't know who they are," Charlotte neighbor Trinity Hall said.

Charlotte neighbor Trinity Hall tells me she purchased the tag online in the wake of recent car crashes in Eaton County and wants to keep her family safe.

"I've witnessed a lot of recks living right here in Charlotte," Charlotte neighbor Trinity Hall said

"We are in the car all the time, we drive a lot to Indiana and all around the county, it was something that was super important for me," Charlotte neighbor Trinity Hall said

The Roth Tag was created after a tragedy. in late 2022, Julie Roth was involved in a nearly 50-vehicle pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike and sadly died. her two toddlers were with her in the car and survived the crash, but waited hours as first responders worked to learn who they were and contact their father.

I headed to the Eaton Rapids Fire Department and spoke to Fire Chief Roger McNutt about how this can benefit the community and keep neighbors safe.

"When your traveling it will be really helpful, if you get in an accident and don't have any ID on you, they can look at that and find out what you are," Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger McNutt said

"Anytime you can be prepared for an emergency, the better off everybody is going to be," Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger McNutt said

As your neighborhood reporter I often times first connect viewers using social media. and thats how this story began, when Hall watched one of my stories from last week, then messaged me on facebook about the roth id tags.

"The more people that have it the better, and the more people that know about it the better," Charlotte neighbor Trinity Hall said.

rothidtag.com

