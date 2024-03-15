Rotary club of Charlotte has been serving the community for several decades.

They are working on a project that could bring more people to the area.

Watch video above to learn about the club.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Rotary club of Charlotte has been a staple for several decades. Their mission is to serve the community and they are working on a project that could bring more people to the area.

It starts off with fellowship, but it's really about community service.

"We put in bathrooms at parks, we put in soccer fields, we put in basketball courts in our local hospitals, we have done a lot of big projects in the area," John Dykstra Rotary club of Charlotte president elect said.

"Camaraderie we get together come up with different ideas, to make our community a better place,"

John Dykstra rotary club of Charlotte president elect tells me the organization's next big project is the development of Crandell park. it's something that the rotary have had its eye on for awhile.

"I know there's a lot that can be done at that lake, so theirs gonna be things were gonna explore to take that project even further,"

Crandell Brothers trucking company built Crandell park in Charlotte years ago. Owner and longtime Rotarian Randy Crandell tells me this project is personal for him.

"Near and dear to me because of our involvement in creating it, that body of water, the potential out there is so much with all that acreage, and things that can be done out there for the community for the greater Eaton County," Charlotte Rotary member Randy Crandell said.

In an effort to spread the word about creating more activities at the park, the rotary has turned to social media to spread the word.

"As public image chair to really get the word out, what rotary is and sharing the message what we do,

"Having a strong social media presence is definitely important that reaches the most broad audience," Public Image chair of Rotary Club of Charlotte Keisha Howe said.

If you're interested in being a part of the rotary club of Charlotte, you can contact them on Facebook at rotary club of Charlotte.

