The average price of a used car has risen to $30,000, creating financial hurdles for teen drivers.

Today's teens face significantly higher costs compared to previous generations when purchasing their first vehicle.

Some Charlotte teens are finding creative ways to save for their first cars despite the financial challenges.

Rising used car prices create challenges for Charlotte teen drivers

The path to vehicle ownership has become increasingly difficult for high school students in Charlotte.

I caught up with Charlotte neighbor Brandt White, who just graduated from high school a few months ago. He tells me he saved money working on a farm and at a restaurant to purchase his first car.

"Started working at 14, building up more money, my parents still helped me out," Charlotte Neighbor Brandt White said.

"I just had to build up $1,000," Charlotte Neighbor Brandt White said.

"It was a 2006 Chevy Impala," Charlotte Neighbor Brandt White said.

Right now, the minimum wage in Michigan is $10.33, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. And the price of a used car is $30,000, according to the driver's ed website I Drive Safely.

After speaking with White, I wanted to see how some other neighbors managed to get a car when they were in high school.

"I got my license at 16, the biggest difference from now to then, that was part of the high school's program," Charlotte neighbor Courtney Mead said.

"So I definitely had to pay for half of it, so got jobs in high school," Charlotte neighbor Courtney Mead said.

"I ended up purchasing my first car, because I damaged the family car, I had to spend all my savings," Charlotte neighbor Julie Kimmer said.

In the 1980s, the average price of a used car was around $2,000, with the minimum wage in Michigan sitting at $3.10.

Back with White, he believes that just saving will put you in the best spot for any vehicle.

"For the most part, not too worried, just staying on top of it," Charlotte Neighbor Brandt White said.

