Ribbon cutting held in Charlotte for the Eaton County youth juvenile facility building expansion.

Watch the video above to learn about the building expansion.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here in Charlotte where an event was held for the ribbon cutting for the Eaton County youth juvenile facility building expansion. A project that started in 2022 became a reality, now two years later.

"This something we been planning for, we're excited we were able to get the grant to expand our youth and our community they really need it," Chairperson Jim Mott said.

Eaton County received a $10 million grant from the state to expand the youth juvenile facility. It’s for minors between 10 and 17 years old who get in trouble with the law. Eaton County chairperson Jim Mott tells me this expansion was needed because the previous building hadn't been renovated since the 1990s.

"We're here to help them, we want to be able to be good citizens," Chairperson Jim Mott said.

Probate Judge Amanda Pollard tells me it's remarkable how quickly this project was completed.

"A little bit over two years now we became aware for an opportunity where we were able to ask for grant funding," Probate Judge Amanda Pollard said.

"To be able to assist us in treating the growing population in our juvenile justice-involved youth," Probate Judge Amanda Pollard said.

Local leaders say the facility will have the ability to change these young people’s lives for the better.

"Kids are able to maintain an education from Grand Ledge public school teachers, there able to receive family counseling and rehabilitative services," Probate Judge Amanda Pollard said.

The new facility that’s now open is almost 14 thousand square feet and has a new classroom that can hold more than 15 students. However, Mott’s main goal is that the juveniles who are currently here can have a chance to change their life for the better.

"We want them to have a good adult life to live and be productive," Eaton County Chairperson Jim Mott said.

