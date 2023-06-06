Revamping the road: Potterville High School seniors add artistry to their parking lot

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — Looking to get the dusty old paint cans out of your garage? Potterville High School is collecting partial paint cans over the next two weeks so high school seniors can paint their parking spots in the school parking lot.

The school is looking for good-condition latex paint. The paint cans can be dropped off in the main office of Potterville High School until Tuesday, June 13.

Senior students will begin painting their parking lots come August.

