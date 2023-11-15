Residents in Charlotte believe the city could become one of the best spots in Mid-Michigan

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — I talked with some our neighbors about some of the issues they'd like to see fixed. Infrastructure was a key talking point in the city's mayoral election. And I've talked with mayor elect Tim Lewis about his plans. People who are downtown every day. Have some ideas of their own.

"The possibility of making our downtown a social district,"

We've seen that idea in other neighborhoods, Lansing and Jackson both have social districts that allow people to purchase an alcoholic beverage. And take them into or around nearby businesses.

Long time Charlotte resident Jeff Christensen says the idea of a social district could bring more people and their money into this downtown.

"Certain hours of certain days, it kinda opens up, and people can go in and out of the restaurants and shops, and get more freedom, a more fun and relaxed atmosphere,"

Residents also hope to address truck traffic and potholes in the near future.

