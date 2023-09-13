Reflection's Boutique owner Keisha Howe credits her family and Charlotte making her dream reality

Reflection's Boutique opened February 8th 2020 six weeks before Covid hit Michigan.

Reflection Boutique opened February 8th 2020 six weeks before Covid hit Michigan. Store owner Keisha Howe says her store wouldn't be here today without the support of her family and the Charlotte community.

"It was her dream, she was inspired by her grandmother,"

"Shopping was always our thing, if she was calling me up, I knew it was to go shopping,

"They spent a lot of time together, so when we lost her, it was a huge lost, she would be so proud of Keisha,"

A photo of Keisha Howe's late grandmother Patricia hangs above the cash register at reflection boutique.

A daily reminder of the pride that goes into running this small business.

Keisha says her business made it through the pandemic because she was able to adapt to the needs of her customers.

"Having a strong online presence, and strong community here in Charlotte was able to keep my doors open, and lights on going forward,"

She also makes sure to carry items that would appeal to all parts of the community.

"There is something for everyone and every age group," Keisha's mother Eldora Howe.

"They do have a huge variety of stuff, they have a lot of jackets, like formal stuff, and casual stuff, it kinda fits my style in every way," Charlotte resident Jillianne Post said.

Through the three years that Reflections Boutique has been opened it has had it's ups and downs, but when they needed help Keisha knew who she could count on.

"The Eaton pub and grill, knew i was struggling, they weren't able to use all of their tables, they actual took mannequins from here, fully dressed, to get the word out,"

"So that was a huge part, community involvement and community pride, really sticking together to help one another,"

