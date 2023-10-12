Pure Hearts of Michigan CEO survived breast twice now, she has teamed up with another survivor to help others

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Charlotte high school football team will play Eaton Rapids tomorrow for homecoming looking for another win, and Pure Hearts of Michigan will be here also looking to win a much tougher battle.

"We wanted to give back to the community, this one way we can do that,"

Pure Hearts of Michigan CEO Sabrina Newton survived breast twice. Now, she has teamed up with another survivor.. Charlotte resident Karen Tomlinson, to help others.

"We wanted to do something a little different,"

During their battles with cancer, they noticed that there wasn't a place to go for gas cards. A vital tool for getting to and from necessary treatments.

"I had the idea to help our local community in Eaton county with fuel cards for cancer patients,"

After teaming up with pure hearts of Michigan. Karen finally got the support she needed.

"I went to tons of local businesses, in the Charlotte and Grand Ledge community, really reached in to their pockets, and they donated baskets, certificates and all sorts of things,"

And Friday Karen and Sabrina will be at the Charlotte game to continue that push. They hope to sell 200 fuel the care t-shirts for people in the community.

To get people on the road to recovery.

"It's very important for the community to know we support you,"

