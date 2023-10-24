Project resource connect is looking to help change the trend with housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Here in Eaton county, advocates tell me there is a housing crisis with more and more people finding themselves without housing or under housed. To help ease that burden, project connect in Charlotte is hoping to reverse that trend by helping those in need. it's all right there in the name.

"The main purpose for project connect is to really get connected,"

And director of community engagement Kalli Dempsey hopes those connections will make a difference for those experiencing homelessness in our neighborhoods. To help, project connect is leading an awareness event on November 2nd.

"Somewhere between 24-30 services organizations, here in Eaton county, they all be here in person, with resources and different opportunities for Eaton county residents to connect to things on sight,"

And with many people going through a housing crisis. Community health promotions specialist Beth Erin was willing to help. She knows first hand the impact these resources can have.

"I love it when I was a kid, my parents didn't get along, my mom left my dad, we stayed with different family members each year was a different school system for me as a child,"

"Knowing that I have that experience and can help other go through that, knowing that their is an end to it, they can come out successful on the other side that's significant,"

The event will take place next Thursday in November 2nd, at First Lutheran church in Charlotte.

